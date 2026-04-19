Ligue 1: Awaziem Benched As Nantes Hold Brest

Super Eagles defender Chidozie Awaziem was benched for the entire 90 minutes as Nantes held Brest to a 1-1 draw in Sunday’s Ligue 1 game.



The Nigerian international, who has made 23 appearances, scored one goal and bagged two assists for Nantes this ongoing season.



Nantes started the game like a house on fire and took an early lead in the eighth minute through Mohamed, to the delight of the home supporters.

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Despite controlling the possession for most of the first half, the host failed to add to their goal tally.



The second half was filled with drama as Nantes’ Assoumani received a red card after a VAR check in the 65th minute, and shortly thereafter, coach Halilhodzic was also issued a red card by the center referee, leaving Nantes with only nine players.



The visitor capitalized on the numerical advantage as Chardonnet leveled parity in the 95th minute to share the spoils with Nantes.

Outcome 1xBet Odds 1xBet Paris Saint-Germain 1.23 1xbet X Draw 7.6 1xbet FC Nantes 13.9 1xbet View tips Tipster Insights FC Nantes under 1.5 goals FC Nantes scored less than 1.5 goals in 8 of the last 10 away matches. Paris Saint-Germain over 0.5 goals Paris Saint-Germain scored more than 0.5 goals in all of the last 15 matches. FC Nantes under 2.5 goals FC Nantes scored less than 2.5 goals in the Ligue 1 McDonald’s in all of the last 15 matches.



