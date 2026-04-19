Arsenal Can Still Win Premier League Title –Odegaard

Arsenal captain Martin Odegaard says he’s optimistic the Gunners can still win the Premier League title.



He made this known on the backdrop of the team’s 2-1 loss to Man City at the Etihad Stadium on Sunday, to reduce the Gunners’ points to three.



With the Citizens still having a game in hand to play on Wednesday, Odegaard, in a chat with Sky Sports, stated that Arsenal must focus on winning their remaining games.

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“Disappointed not to win. Obviously we wanted to get a result and we were really up for it today. We played a good game, we pressed really well,” he said.



“Especially in the second half we looked dangerous, big moments in front of goal. Small margins to decide a game like this and we weren’t sharp enough in front of goal and that’s why we go home with nothing.



“That’s football at this level. It was always going to be like that. Very intense, very tough. Small margins. Frustrating but a lot of good things in the game from us. Now it’s about looking forward to the next game to bounce back.



“There’s always pressure always noise. That’s part of being a football player at this level. We’ll keep going, stay focused and look forward to the next game and move on. You have to live with that.”

Outcome 1xBet Odds 1xBet Arsenal FC 1.558 1xbet X Draw 4.625 1xbet Newcastle United 6.35 1xbet View tips Tipster Insights Arsenal -0.5 In 3 of the last 5 meetings against Arsenal, Newcastle United has lost by at least 1 goals. Newcastle United under 1.5 goals Newcastle United scored less than 1.5 goals in 6 of the last 10 away matches. Newcastle United under 2.5 goals Newcastle United scored less than 2.5 goals in 8 of the last 10 away matches.



