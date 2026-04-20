Salah: I Want To Leave Liverpool In The Right Way

Liverpool star Mohamed Salah has expressed his desire to leave Anfield in the right way after scoring in his final Merseyside derby during the Reds’ dramatic 2-1 victory over Everton.



Salah may have endured a challenging final season, but he delivered when it mattered most for Liverpool, opening the scoring in a dramatic 2-1 victory over Everton.



Salah’s strike was his ninth in the Merseyside derby, drawing him level with Steven Gerrard as the club’s joint-top scorer in the fixture, further cementing his legacy ahead of his departure at the end of the season.

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Speaking after the game, the Egyptian international believes helping the team qualify for the Champions League would be a fitting end to his Liverpool career.



“I hope I will just keep scoring and help the team to achieve the Champions League this season. Hopefully, I say farewell in the right way,” Salah told Sky Sports.



“It feels great. The most important thing was to help the team to settle down and feel more confident.



“We knew before the game it was going to be tricky, difficult, and I’m glad we were able to win it.”

Outcome 1xBet Odds 1xBet Liverpool FC 1.514 1xbet X Draw 4.975 1xbet Crystal Palace 6.5 1xbet View tips Tipster Insights Liverpool win Liverpool has won 6 of their last 10 home matches. Crystal Palace over 0.5 goals Crystal Palace scored more than 0.5 goals in the Premier League in 11 of the last 15 matches. Crystal Palace under 1.5 goals Crystal Palace scored less than 1.5 goals in the Premier League in 12 of the last 15 matches.



