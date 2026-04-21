Close Menu
    Sponsor Ad
    La Liga News

    He’s The Best Footballer In History –Yamal Lauds Messi

    Austin AkhilomenBy No Comments1 Min Read

    Barcelona star Lamine Yamal has described Inter Miami’s Lionel Messi as the greatest footballer in history.

    The Spanish international made this known following his 2026 Laureus World Young Sportsperson of the Year award win.

    Yamal, who expressed his hope to follow in his footsteps, told TribalFootball that Messi is a true icon, having been part of the childhood of every kid.

    Read Also:Championship: Blackburn Must Fight For Survival Points Against Sheffield United — Alebiosu

    “When you realise that an athlete is not just a legend in his own sport but in all others, it’s because he’s the best,” said Yamal.

    “Messi is an example . He’s the best footballer in history and also the best athlete. For me, he’s not just any idol.

    “The whole world respects him for everything he’s done, for the example he’s set, and I hope to follow in his footsteps.”


    Share.
    Augustine Akhilomen

    Augustine Akhilomen is a passionate sports content writer. A fan of the Super Eagles and Chelsea. My aim is to promote the game of sports globally.

    Related Posts

    Leave A Reply

    This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    BetReviews247