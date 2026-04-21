He’s The Best Footballer In History –Yamal Lauds Messi

Barcelona star Lamine Yamal has described Inter Miami’s Lionel Messi as the greatest footballer in history.



The Spanish international made this known following his 2026 Laureus World Young Sportsperson of the Year award win.



Yamal, who expressed his hope to follow in his footsteps, told TribalFootball that Messi is a true icon, having been part of the childhood of every kid.

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“When you realise that an athlete is not just a legend in his own sport but in all others, it’s because he’s the best,” said Yamal.



“Messi is an example . He’s the best footballer in history and also the best athlete. For me, he’s not just any idol.



“The whole world respects him for everything he’s done, for the example he’s set, and I hope to follow in his footsteps.”

Outcome 1xBet Odds 1xBet FC Barcelona 1.259 1xbet X Draw 7.65 1xbet RC Celta de Vigo 11 1xbet View tips Tipster Insights FC Barcelona win Celta Vigo has lost 3 of their last 5 meetings against FC Barcelona. FC Barcelona -0.5 In 3 of the last 5 meetings against FC Barcelona, Celta Vigo has lost by at least 1 goals. FC Barcelona -0.5 In all of the last 10 LaLiga EA Sports home matches, FC Barcelona has won by at least 1 goals.



