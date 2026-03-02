NPFL 2025/2026: Okara Targets Top-Nine Finish With Bayelsa United

Bayelsa United Head Coach, Meremu Okara, has shifted his focus to a possible top-nine finish after a pyrrhic 1-0 victory over Rivers United in Sunday’s 2025/2026 Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) Matchday 28 fixture at the Samson Siasia Stadium, Yenagoa, Completesports.com reports.

The Pride of Rivers defender, Emeka Temple, scored an own goal 12 minutes after kick-off as Bayelsa United held on to claim all three points — their fourth straight win against the Pride of Rivers across two consecutive seasons.

The victory lifted the Restoration Boys away from the relegation zone, moving them to 14th position on the NPFL table with 34 points and ten matches remaining.

Coach Sets Top-Nine Target For Bayelsa United

Okara said after the feisty encounter that his ultimate ambition is to steer the club to a respectable finish on the final league table — ideally between seventh and ninth position.

Responding to questions during the post-match press conference about his revised target following Sunday’s crucial win, especially with the season entering its decisive phase, Okara stated that finishing no lower than ninth is now the objective.

“For now, let’s take it one game at a time. We just need to keep picking up our points. If it can take us somewhere very reasonable, why not?,” the former defender said.

“But I would like the team to end the season among the top nine — I mean above 10th position — say from ninth going up the ladder. That’s what we’re pursuing. But if we eventually get somewhere even more favourable, why not?

“If we win three or four games on the bounce now, that will be good for us. We’ve won this one. It’s important for us to go out and see if we can get something in the next game.”

Okara Relieved Despite Scrappy Derby Performance

Okara admitted that his side struggled for rhythm against Rivers United but took consolation in securing maximum points, which he stressed remains the most important outcome.

“Talking about relief, I’m very relieved because, considering the way we played, I must say that we really didn’t come to the party today — especially in the first half,” he confessed.

“But in the second half, we improved and gave them a good fight. I always knew that a game like this, being a local derby, would be tough — especially considering the fact that we’ve consistently beaten them. We knew they would come here and give everything.

“I could see that they really gave their all. But we were able to contain them and when that goal came, we tried to see how we could catch them on the counter because I knew they would come all out in search of an equaliser.

“On one or two occasions, the opportunity was there for us to catch them on the counter, but we didn’t get it right. But no problem — the three points are all that matter.”

By Sab Osuji



