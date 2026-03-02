Fulham Boss Hails Iwobi’s Superb Goal Against Spurs

Fulham head coach Marco Silva has thumbed up Alex Iwobi’s spectacular strike in Sunday’s 2-0 win against Tottenham Hotspur, Completesports.com reports.

Harry Wilson rifled home the opener for the Whites after Oscar Bobb had sent a cross back his way.

Iwobi scored Fulham’s second goal in the 34th minute.

Read Also:‘It Was Unique’ — Iwobi Applauds Stunning Strike Vs Tottenham

The Nigeria international sidefooted home from the edge of the box with a powerful placed finish.

Silva said the magnificent strike was one of the best he has seen from the 29-year-old.

“It’s one of his best goals — he is capable of these types of things. He is stronger when he tries to choose a corner and make a strong pass,” Silva said after the game.”

The versatile midfielder has registered four goals, and three assists in 22 league appearances for the Cottagers this season.

By Adeboye Amosu



