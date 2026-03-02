NPFL: Musa Dismisses Europe Return Rumours, Focuses On Kano Pillars Revival Mission

Former Super Eagles captain Ahmed Musa has dismissed reports linking him with a return to Europe to continue his football career, Completesports.com reports.

The 33-year-old has been linked with a move back to Europe to team up with his former Super Eagles team-mate, Victor Moses, at FC Kaysar.

However, Musa — who doubles as a player-cum-General Manager of Kano Pillars — is more concerned about stabilising the Sai Masu Gida side and retaining their Nigeria Professional Football League status.

Musa Not Considering Europe Return

A member of the Kano Pillars management, Lurwanu Malikawa, who spoke on behalf of the former CSKA Moscow star, said Musa’s attention is firmly fixed on restoring the club to its glory days.

“Musa told me to ignore the reports linking him with a return to Europe, saying his concern is how to stabilise the team and make Kano Pillars great again by winning laurels. He trains regularly with us and he has played some minutes in our recent games,” Malikawa, an ex-officio member of the national SWAN, stated.

Captain/GM Focused On Kano Pillars’ Revival

“He is working round the clock to ensure Kano Pillars regain their place among the best teams in the country. He has great plans for the team and is not ready to return to Europe now. Instead, he wants to see the team compete in CAF continental competitions,” Malikawa added.

By Richard Jideaka, Abuja



