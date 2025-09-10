NPFL: Ahmed Musa Returns To Training Ahead Kano Pillars Vs Rangers

Ahmed Musa has returned to training with Kano Pillars following a short injury layoff, reports Completesports.com.

The former Super Eagles captain sustained an injury in Sai Masu Gida’s Nigeria Premier Football League, NPFL, matchday two encounter with Wikki Tourists.

The injury forced Musa to miss Evan Ogenyi’s side 1-0 defeat to Katsina United at the Muhammadu Dikko Stadium last weekend.

Read Also:NPFL: Odigie Blames Defensive Lapse For Bayelsa United Defeat To Niger Tornadoes

“We trained today, and the good news is that Ahmed Musa has rejoined the squad after recovering from the injury that kept him out since our Matchday 2 clash against Wikki Tourists two Sundays ago,” the four-time NPFL champions announced on their X account.

Kano Pillars will host Rangers at the Sani Abacha Stadium, this weekend.

The Pyramid City club are yet to record a win in the NPFL this season.

They occupy 18th position on the table with one point from three games.

By Adeboye Amosu



