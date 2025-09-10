Nigeria Defender Signs First Professional Contract With Liverpool

England-born Nigerian young defender Emmanuel Airoboma has signed his first professional contract with Liverpool.

The reigning Premier League champions confirmed the signing in a statement on their website on Wednesday.

“The 18-year-old defender has been part of the Reds’ Academy since U12 level.

“Recruited from grassroots football, Airoboma is normally employed at centre-back, but can also play in the right full-back position.

“A regular with the U18 squad last season, he has stepped up to join Rob Page’s U21s group for the season ahead.”

Airoboma made his Premier League 2 debut on August 25, after coming on as a substitute in a 3-2 away defeat to Burnley.

He was called up for the EFL Trophy encounter against the first team of Burton Albion, but was an unused substitute.

Before moving up to the U-21s, Airoboma featured in twenty-two U-18 Premier League fixtures.



