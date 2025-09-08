NPFL: Odigie Blames Defensive Lapse For Bayelsa United Defeat To Niger Tornadoes

Head Coach of Bayelsa United, Monday Odigie, has admitted that his Prosperity Boys were punished for a costly defensive error in their 1-0 loss to Niger Tornadoes in Sunday’s 2025/2026 NPFL Matchday 3 fixture at the Bako Kotangora Stadium, Minna, Completesports.com reports.

Odigie Regrets Costly Bayelsa United’s Defence Mistake

Ismaila Sarki’s 27th-minute header proved decisive as Niger Tornadoes ended Bayelsa United’s two-match unbeaten run in the current campaign.

Odigie, a former Golden Eaglets coach, lamented the mistake on the left side of his defence that led to the goal but also defended his players.

“Football is a game of mistakes. In the first half, you could see their attack from the left. The defenders failed to mark properly on the left side and the cross came in, leading to the goal,” Odigie explained.

“That’s football. Defenders are human beings. We need to go back and work on the mistake, and I hope we correct it before our next game.”

Focus Shifts To Enyimba Clash

Bayelsa United will next face nine-time NPFL champions and two-time CAF Champions League winners, Enyimba, at home on Matchday 4.

Reflecting on the Tornadoes defeat, Odigie said:

“Nothing different from what you saw. At the end of the game, Niger Tornadoes 1, Bayelsa United 0. It happens in football. We made a mistake, and they punished us. That’s how the game goes.”

Odigie On NPFL’s Growth

Despite the early setback, Odigie believes the NPFL can still improve as the new season progresses.

“We can always get better. No matter what we see now, the league can always get better. Many factors are responsible for its growth, but as we start this new season, improvement is key.”

We Respect All Teams In The NPFL – Odigie

The Bayelsa United boss stressed the need to respect every NPFL team, describing the league as highly competitive.

“I’ve always said every team in the NPFL is strong. Football is about taking your chances. If you take yours better than your opponent, you win.

“Every team in the NPFL deserves to be there. If you don’t respect them, it will be your undoing. Today, Tornadoes got their goal and defended it with everything they had. The league is very competitive, if you ask me.”

By Sab Osuji



