NPFL: Eguma Admits Enyimba Goal Drought, Targets Bounce Back Against Bayelsa

Stanley Eguma, Head Coach of Enyimba, has lamented his team’s poor goalscoring rate so far this season following the People’s Elephant’s disappointing goalless draw against Nasarawa United in their NPFL matchday 3 clash in Aba on Sunday, Completesports.com reports.

The nine-time NPFL champions have managed just one goal in three matches this 2025/2026 season, and a concerned Eguma admitted the issue, while assuring fans that he is working on solutions.

‘Capelo’, as the 55-year-old tactician is fondly called, disclosed that the challenge lies partly in the team’s many new signings who need time to blend.

Eguma: “We’re Rebuilding From Scratch”

“Our goal conversion rate is very low and I really have to do something about it,” began the former Rivers United coach at the post-match press conference.

“Sometimes, it has to do with the quality of players, but we’re sharpening them. Don’t forget Enyimba is made up of purely new players because we don’t have the complement of last season’s squad.

“We’re rebuilding from scratch. It’s not something you achieve overnight. It’s a continuous process, a work in progress, and we’re still on it. We might not get the desired result immediately, but with time, things will change for the better.”

Enyimba Still Chasing Top Three Ambition – Eguma

Despite their poor start, Enyimba are targeting a top-three finish at the end of the season.

Asked if that ambition remains realistic after three games without a win, Eguma stayed optimistic.

“We’re still working on the team. I still believe we can get something, but we’ve got a lot of work to do,” he replied.

Injury Concerns For Atule and Nweke

Enyimba were without two key players against Nasarawa United — Joseph Atule and Kanu Nweke — ruled out by injury and illness respectively. Eguma provided an update on their recovery ahead of this weekend’s trip to Bayelsa United.

Read Also:NPFL: Victory Over Kun Khalifat Big Motivation For Kwara United — Captain Mohammed

“Joseph Atule, a striker, picked up an ankle injury against Barau FC, while midfielder Kanu Nweke is out due to illness. I hope they’ll be fit to rejoin the squad very soon,” he explained.

Eguma Reflects On Nasarawa United Stalemate

Eguma, who won the 2004 CAF Champions League as Okey Emordi’s assistant at Enyimba, admitted the stalemate was disappointing.

“It wasn’t the result we expected or worked for. We thought we should have beaten Nasarawa United and taken all three points.

“They started better, but as the game progressed, we dominated possession and went for goals from midway through the first half until the final whistle. Sadly, we couldn’t convert our chances, and the one we did score was ruled out for offside.

“For me, it should have stood, but the referee knows why he cancelled it. Sometimes you win, sometimes you don’t. It’s a big lesson for us. We must correct our mistakes going forward, especially improving our finishing.”

Eguma Targets Good Result At Bayelsa United

Looking ahead, Eguma insists his side are determined to make amends when they travel to Bayelsa United for their matchday 4 fixture this weekend.

“Bayelsa United is a different ball game. Playing away requires different tactics. We’ve already put the Nasarawa game behind us.

“I’ve told the boys the only way to respond is to go away and get a positive result. They are already looking forward with the right mentality,” Eguma concluded.

By Sab Osuji



