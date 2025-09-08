NPFL: Victory Over Kun Khalifat Big Motivation For Kwara United — Captain Mohammed

Kwara United captain Kabiru Mohammed has thumbed up his team’s home win against Kun Khalifat FC, reports Completesports.com.

The Harmony Boys defeated Kun Khalifat 2-0 in Ilorin on Sunday.

It was Kwara United’s first win in the Nigeria Premier Football League, NPFL, this season.

New signings Aule Shirsha Johnmark, and Kingsley Obiora got the goals for Tunde Sanni’s side.

Johnmark opened scoring for the hosts in the 24th minute, while Obiora doubled the advantage eight minutes from time.

Mohammed declared that it is important for the players to keep working hard ahead of subsequent games.

“We will continue to work smart and intelligently to achieve our goal this season. This victory is a big motivation as we look forward to the next game,” Mohammed said after the game.

Kwara United moved to 10th position on the NPFL table with four points from three games following the win.

They will travel to Warri Wolves for their next game this weekend.

By Adeboye Amosu



