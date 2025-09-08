2026 WCQ: Super Eagles Always Have Psychological Edge Over South Africa — AFCON Title Winner

Former Nigeria international Victor Ikpeba has said the Super Eagles always have the psychological edge whenever they face South Africa’s Bafana Bafana.

The Super Eagles will continue their quest to qualify for next year’s FIFA World Cup when they face Bafana Bafana on Tuesday.

In the Group C reverse fixture, the Nigerian team came from 1-0 down to force a 1-1 draw with the South Africans in Uyo in matchday 3.

After seven matches Bafana Bafana are top in the group with 16 points while the Super Eagles are third on 10 points.

Bafana Bafana Poor Record Against Super Eagles

However, the South Africans know they have their work cutout for them due to their not too impressive record against the Super Eagles.

In 16 meetings with the three-time AFCON champions, Bafana Bafana have managed just two wins, recorded six draws and have suffered eight defeats.

In the last four meetings between both teams, the Super Eagles have secured two wins and two draws.

Ahead of the crucial fixture in Bloemfontein Ikpeba, who never lost against Bafana Bafana as a Super Eagles player (two wins, one draw), said on SuperSport after the game against Rwanda:”Football, sometimes is a mindset, it’s a psychological thing, we always have that psychological edge against the South Africans. When you look at the statistics at the 2019 AFCON the South Africans were very good and they crumbled against us.

“In 2023 they crumbled so that pattern is there and I think on Tuesday the South Africans will be more under pressure so it’s for them to lose and that makes it more difficult for the South Africans against the Super Eagles.”

‘We Always Edge Them In The Important Matches’

“They know we have what it takes to beat them, they play as a team, have a good manager, Hugo Broos, who have done well but we’ve always have the edge against them when it comes to matches that are very important for both countries.

“I hope our boys can exploit that and take this game to them, they will make mistakes, they are beatable,” the 1994 AFCON title winner added.

By James Agberebi



