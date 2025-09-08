2026 WCQ: South Africa Under More Pressure To Beat Super Eagles –Ex-Nigeria International

Former Nigeria international Ifeanyi Udeze has said South Africa’s Bafana Bafana are under more pressure to beat the Super Eagles.

Bafana Bafana will host the Super Eagles on Tuesday in Group C, matchday 8 of the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers.

The Super Eagles gave their qualification hopes alive thanks to a hard-fought 1-0 win against Rwanda in Uyo on Saturday.

Now, the team face another must-win encounter as they look to cut Bafana Bafana’s lead to three points in the table.

But Udeze believes the team that has everything to prove are Bafana Bafana.

“The South Africans are under more pressure than the Super Eagles they will be playing in front of their fans, they know they are topping the group and also the issue of the three points deduction is there,” Udeze said on Brila FM.

“So, for me I believe they are more under pressure and I expect our players to go there and play as a team and do all they can to get the result.”

Meanwhile, the Super Eagles will be without star striker Victor Osimhen who got injured in the game against Rwanda.

Ahead of Tuesday’s crucial game, Udeze said the duo of Tolu Arokodare and Cyriel Dessers should prove they are capable replacements.

He added:”With Osimhen out of the game this is another opportunity for Arokodare and Dessers to step in and show they are capable replacement.”

By James Agberebi



