2026 WCQ: Bafana Bafana Ready For ‘Quality Opposition’ Super Eagles– Appollis

Oswin Appollis is looking forward to an exciting game against the Super Eagles of Nigeria, reports Completesports.com.

Hugo Broos’ men are in buoyant mood heading into tomorrow’s game at the Toyota Stadium in Bloemfontein following last Friday’s 3-0 victory over Lesotho.

The Super Eagles will be aiming to secure their third win of the qualifiers, and also reduce Bafana’s lead at the top of the log.

Eric Chelle’s side boasts some of the best players on the continent, and will surely make things difficult for the hosts.

Ready For The Big Best

Appollis reckoned the Super Eagles have enough quality but they are ready for the fight.

“It’s going to be an exciting game but a difficult one. Nigeria have so much quality, but we’re ready for the fight,” Appollis,” he told Sowetan.

Appollis’ World Cup Ambition

South Africa last played at the World Cup in 2010, and are close to ending their drought.

Appollis said it will be great to be part of the tournament again.

“It [being part of Bafana squad who’re on the brink of World Cup qualification] is amazing, seeing that we last played in the World Cup in 2010,” Appollis added.

“We’re very close to qualifying for the World Cup, but we have to put in the work as we still have three games left.

“We’re in a good position to go to the World Cup, but all the remaining games won’t be easy. However, with the squad that we have, it’s possible that we can go to the World Cup.”

By Adeboye Amosu



