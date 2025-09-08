Osimhen's Injury Is Devastating News For Galatasaray --Buruk

Galatasaray manager Okan Buruk has disclosed that he develops tremendous tension anytime Super Eagles striker Victor Osimhen reports to international duty.



Recall that Osimhen has been ruled out of the Super Eagles’ crucial 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier against South Africa.



The Galatasaray forward limped off in Nigeria’s 1-0 win over Rwanda in Uyo on Saturday with an injury in the first half.



Reacting to the development, Buruk, in a chat with habersarikirmizi, stated that he hoped the injury to Osimhen isn’t serious.

Read Also:5 Notable Things From Super Eagles’ Win Over Rwanda In Uyo



“If there is a problem with Osimhen, we want to send a plane immediately and bring him back to Türkiye. We hope it’s nothing serious,” Buruk said on Now Spor as quoted by habersarikirmizi.



“I was at dinner when the waiter saw him and came to me with a phone in his hand.



“I always have fears about sending him to the national team, but tonight we experienced a bit of that.



“We reached Osimhen. The information we received is that he has pain in his foot.”







