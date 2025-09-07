5 Notable Things From Super Eagles’ Win Over Rwanda In Uyo

The Super Eagles of Nigeria revived their hopes of securing a place at the 2026 FIFA World Cup courtesy of a hard-earned 1-0 win over the Amavubi of Rwanda at the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium, Uyo on Saturday.

Completessports.com’s ADEBOYE AMOSU, who was at the venue captured some of the behind-the-scene action from the keenly contested encounter…

Amrouche’s Anger Towards Officials

Rwanda head coach Adel Amrouche was agitated for the better part of the keenly contested encounter.

The Algerian was particularly furious with the only goal of the game scored by Tolu Arokodare. He ran towards one of the assistant referees to express his displeasure after the goal.

The 57-year-old also complained about the officiating during his interaction with the media after the game.

Troost-Ekong Led From The Bench

Head coach Eric Chelle dropped experienced centre-back William Troost-Ekong for Brentford’s Benjamin Fredrick. It was a big call by Chelle taking into cognisance the importance of the game.

Troost-Ekong however took it in good faith, urging his teammates on from the bench. The Al-Khalood of Saudi Arabia star was also seen a couple of times encouraging Fredrick to stay close to his markers on the pitch.

Chelle’s Couldn’t Control Pressure

Eric Chelle was under pressure for the majority of the game, and couldn’t hide it. He was restless on the bench especially in the second half.

His assistants were constantly seen ditching out instructions to the players after Tolu Arokodare’s goal.

The Malian however summoned courage again towards the end of the game to take charge of proceedings from the bench.

Uyo Fans Massive Love For Super Eagles

Uyo has become the Super Eagles new home, and the fans are relishing the experience. Despite the tense atmosphere in the stadium after the first half which ended 0-0, they cheered the players after they returned to the field for the second half.

Their massive support paid off with Tolu Arokodare firing home the winning goal six minutes into the second half.

Match Commissioner’s Constant Warnings

Gambian official Bakary Jammeh had a tough evening maintaining order on the two benches. Super Eagles captain William Troost-Ekong was warned several times to stay within Nigeria’s technical area.

Troost-Ekong couldn’t keep his emotion in check especially in the first half when the Rwandans kept things tight at the back.



