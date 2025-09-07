Close Menu
    Nigeria National Teams

    2026 WCQ: Super Eagles Off To South Africa For ‘Crucial’ Bafana Bafana Clash

    Adeboye AmosuBy Updated:2 Comments1 Min Read

    The Super Eagles on Sunday morning departed for South Africa ahead of their crucial 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier against Bafana Bafana, reports Completesports.com.

    The players, and their officials travelled to South Africa aboard a ValueJet Airline.

    22 players made the trip following injury to forward Victor Osimhen.

    Osimhen sustained an injury in the first half of Super Eagles’ 1-0 victory over Amavubi of Rwanda at the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium, Uyo on Saturday.

    The 26-year-old is expected to travel back to Turkey for further treatment on the injury.

    Eric Chelle’s side will look to secure their third win of the qualifiers when take on South Africa at the Toyota Stadium, Bloemfontein on Tuesday.

    South Africa top the Group C standings with 16 points from seven matches, while the Super Eagles sit in third position with 10 points.

    By Adeboye Amosu


    Adeboye Amosu

    Adeboye Amosu; Senior Content Writer. NPFL Expert, Super Eagles, Chelsea. Twitter: @SportsAde, Facebook: Adeboye Amosu

    2 Comments

    2. Footballfanatic on

      5 4 1 formation

      Aina RWB Ekong Frederick Bassey Agu LWB( agu will cause SA to commit fouls down the left flank he is new to them).

      Ndidi Onyeka christantus Iwobi

      Arokodare or Osimhen if fit.

      5 3 2

      Aina Ekong Frederick Bassey Agu

      Ndidi Frank Iwobi

      Osimhe/Christantus or Arokodare

