2026 WCQ: Super Eagles Off To South Africa For ‘Crucial’ Bafana Bafana Clash

The Super Eagles on Sunday morning departed for South Africa ahead of their crucial 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier against Bafana Bafana, reports Completesports.com.

The players, and their officials travelled to South Africa aboard a ValueJet Airline.

22 players made the trip following injury to forward Victor Osimhen.

Osimhen sustained an injury in the first half of Super Eagles’ 1-0 victory over Amavubi of Rwanda at the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium, Uyo on Saturday.

The 26-year-old is expected to travel back to Turkey for further treatment on the injury.

Eric Chelle’s side will look to secure their third win of the qualifiers when take on South Africa at the Toyota Stadium, Bloemfontein on Tuesday.

South Africa top the Group C standings with 16 points from seven matches, while the Super Eagles sit in third position with 10 points.

By Adeboye Amosu




