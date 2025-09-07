2026 WCQ: Osimhen Ruled Out Of Super Eagles Vs South Africa

Victor Osimhen will play no part in the Super Eagles crucial 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier against South Africa due to injury, reports Completesports.com.

Osimhen picked up an injury in Nigeria’s 1-0 home victory over the Amavubi of Rwanda at the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium, Uyo on Saturday.

The Galatasaray hitman was replaced in the first half by Cyriel Dessers.

According to an update provided by the team’s media officer, Promise Efoghe, the striker will not travel with the team to South Africa for the clash with Bafana Bafana.

“Team doctor confirmed Victor Osimhen’s injury is a bruise on his chin. He woke up this morning with discomfort and will not be traveling with the squad to South Africa for Tuesday’s game,” Efoghe said.

The Super Eagles are expected to travel to South Africa for the matchday eight encounter on Sunday (today).

The game will hold at the Toyota Stadium Bloemfontein.

Bafana Bafana top the Group C standings with 16 points from seven games.

The Super Eagles sit in third position with 10 points from same number of matches.

By Adeboye Amosu in Uyo



