2026 WCQ:Chelle Defends Decision To Bench Troost-Ekong Vs Rwanda

Super Eagles head coach Eric Chelle has defended his decision to bench team captain William Troost-Ekong in Saturday’s clash with Rwanda, reports Completesports.com.
Chelle opted to start 20-year-old Benjamin Fredrick instead of the more experienced Troost-Ekong in the crucial 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifying matchday seven encounter.
Fredrick repaid the Malian’s faith by putting up a respectable performance in the game.
Chelle said he took the decision in the best interest of the team.
‘It’s my decision to start Fredrick, i make my choice as the head coach. I respect my players, and have believe in all of them,” the Malian told a press conference.
“It is my job, and responsibility. We win everyone is happy. If we don’t there will be complain, but it is my choice.”
The Super Eagles will now shift attention to their matchday eight encounter against Bafana Bafana of South Africa.
The encounter will hold at the Toyota Stadium, Bloemfontein next week Tuesday.
I think Chelle handled this matter masterfully by affording Ekong game time towards the dying embers of the game.
In truth, Ekong’s propensity to commit bounders is legendary. I can write an entire about book centred on his embarrassing faux pas from the rugby tackle against Croatia in 2018 all the way to his non-existent tackle against Zimbabwe in March to scandalously slashed our points to 10 instead of the 12 it should be right now.
But high profile errors don’t adequately define Ekong’s Super Eagles career, that would be disingenuous.
He is a leader, a pleasant chap, a patriot, and the ultimate professional. His long balls and legendary as is his threats to oppositions during set piece routines. As a centre back for Nigeria in a back 3, he is supremely less erratic.
Never in a million years will I advocate for his exclusion from this team; never in a million years will I advocate he starts every match either.
His legendary compadres, Omeruo and Balogun, are, for all intents and purposes, now ex-Super Eagles defenders who defended the honour of the national team with deligence, devotion, and dedication.
I think Ekong too should start to assume the role played by the likes of Stephen Keshi and Nwankwo Kanu towards the tail end of their careers: charismatic and inspirational personalities who had more influence in the dressing room than on the pitch!