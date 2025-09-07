2026 WCQ:Chelle Defends Decision To Bench Troost-Ekong Vs Rwanda

Super Eagles head coach Eric Chelle has defended his decision to bench team captain William Troost-Ekong in Saturday’s clash with Rwanda, reports Completesports.com.

Chelle opted to start 20-year-old Benjamin Fredrick instead of the more experienced Troost-Ekong in the crucial 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifying matchday seven encounter.

Fredrick repaid the Malian’s faith by putting up a respectable performance in the game.

Chelle said he took the decision in the best interest of the team.

‘It’s my decision to start Fredrick, i make my choice as the head coach. I respect my players, and have believe in all of them,” the Malian told a press conference.

“It is my job, and responsibility. We win everyone is happy. If we don’t there will be complain, but it is my choice.”

The Super Eagles will now shift attention to their matchday eight encounter against Bafana Bafana of South Africa.

The encounter will hold at the Toyota Stadium, Bloemfontein next week Tuesday.

By Adeboye Amosu in Uyo



