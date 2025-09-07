2026 WCQ: Eagles' Priority Is Three Points, It Doesn't Matter Who Plays --Ikpeba

Former Nigerian international Victor Ikpeba has disclosed that the Super Eagles’ priority at the moment is to win games regardless of who plays for the team in the 2026 World Cup qualifiers.



Recall that the Super Eagles pipped Rwanda 1-0 at the Godswill Akpabio Stadium, with William Troost-Ekong, who usually wears the captain’s armband, benched for the crucial game for Benjamin Fredrick in the central defence.



Ikpeba, who was a guest in Super Sports’ coverage of the game, stated that what is important for the team is the three points and not who plays for the team.

Read Also:2026 WCQ: Amrouche Unhappy With Officiating In Amavubi’s Defeat To Super Eagles



“Before the game I thought Ekong would start as the captain. We don’t know whether that’s technical or not. You know, sometimes as a manager, you have to manage this game.



“I do believe that sometimes it’s so difficult for our boys coming up here to play two games in two days. We are playing today and on Tuesday. Looking at the line-up, no more surprises, is my own opinion. It doesn’t matter who plays. So I think Ekong will play his role as a captain behind the scenes to support the players.



“I spoke with him, and everybody knows what to do. There must be a lot of talking. The players are, with what I saw in the training session in the last three days, very positive.”



