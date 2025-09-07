2026 WCQ: Amrouche Unhappy With Officiating In Amavubi’s Defeat To Super Eagles

Rwanda head coach Adel Amrouche has expressed displeasure with officiating in his side’s defeat to the Super Eagles of Nigeria, reports Completesports.com.

The Amavubi fell 1-0 to their hosts in a 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifying matchday seven encounter at the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium, Uyo on Saturday night.

Wolverhampton Wanderers striker Tolu Arokodare scored the decisive goal six minutes after the break.

Chelle’s Reaction

”I want to start by congratulating both teams . It was a good game, very intense, but I don’t want to talk about the referee. I won’t talk much about officiating,” Amrouche told reporters after the game.

“I will leave you to judge, when we have officiating like this, it is not good. I understand, this is Africa. I don’t want to go through another ban again.”

Commendation For Super Eagles

Despite his side’s defeat to the Super Eagles,Amrouche commended the opposition for their impressive performance.

“That aside, I want to commend the Super Eagles players for their performance in the game. They fought hard for the win,” added Amrouche.

“My players gave a good fight too. We made it difficult for them from the first minute.

“We came here to win, with a good plan. We studied the Nigerian players very well, and the team generally.

” I know the Super Eagles very well. I have followed the team for years, and also played against them a number of times, during my time in Libya, and Kenya.”

Amavubi Not Ready To Give Up

Amrouche said it is important for his team to move on from the defeat.

“I came in three days before our first game against Nigeria. You can’t see the progress we are making,” he declared.

“My message to the fans is to keep supporting the team. But you know in Africa, you are here today, and somewhere else tomorrow.”

By Adeboye Amosu in Uyo



