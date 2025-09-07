Chrisantus Uche Gives Thoughts On Super Eagles Win Vs Rwanda

Chrisantus Uche has given his thoughts on the Super Eagles 1-0 win against Rwanda in Saturday’s Group C, 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier in Uyo.

A 51st minute goal by substitute Tolu Arokodare secured the win for the Super Eagles, who now move up to third place on 10 points.

However, the Eagles still have grounds to cover as they are six points behind group leaders Bafana Bafana of South Africa.

Up next for the Super Eagles is a must-win clash with the South Africans in Bloemfontein on Tuesday.

Commenting on the outcome of the match, Uche, who was an unused substitute in the game with Rwanda, described it as a vital win for the team, and hailed goal hero Arokodare.

“Crucial win for the team & the nation

We soar more higher ,” the Crystal Palace new signing wrote on his X handle.

“Congrats my bro @toluarokodare.”

Meanwhile, there is the possibility that star striker Victor Osimhen would miss Tuesday’s tie, after coming off with an injury in the first half against Rwanda.



