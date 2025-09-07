Like Eagles, Fans Must Give Same Level Of Support To Super Falcons --Alozie

Super Falcons defender Michelle Alozie has appealed to Nigerian fans to support the women’s team massively the same way they support the Super Eagles in the 2026 World Cup qualifiers.



Alozie made this known after Nigeria defeated Rwanda 1-0 at the Godswill Akpabio Stadium, Uyo, on Saturday, thanks to Tolu Arokodare’s solitary goal in the second half.

Read Also:2026 WCQ: We’ll Keep Pushing –Arokodare Reacts To Super Eagles Win Vs Rwanda



The Houston Dash star, who was part of the Super Falcons squad that won the 2024 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) in Morocco, stated via her official X handle that fans must replicate the same level of support they show to the Super Eagles for the women’s team.



“All the fans showing up for the Super Eagles game, don’t forget to show up for the Super Falcons too,” Alozie wrote.



Recall that the Super Falcons defeated Morocco in the final to lift their 10th WAFCON title after a stunning comeback from two goals down.



