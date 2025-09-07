2026 WCQ: We’ll Keep Pushing –Arokodare Reacts To Super Eagles Win Vs Rwanda

Tolu Arokodare has reacted to the Super Eagles 1-0 win against Rwanda in Saturday’s Group C, 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier in Uyo.

Arokodare was the hero for the Super Eagles as he came on before the start of the second half to get the only goal of the match on 52 minutes.

It was the Super Eagles’ first win at home and also and their second win after seven matches in the ongoing qualifiers.

The win took Eric Chelle’s men to third on 10 points and six points behind leaders South Africa.

The Cheetahs of Benin Republic, who pipped Zimbabwe on Friday, occupy second spot on 11 points.

“Three points! We keep pushing, job’s not finished #teatime ☕️,” Arokodare wrote on his X handle.

Up next for Arokodare and his Super Eagles teammates is another must-win encounter with South Africa on Tuesday, September 9.

The last time both teams clashed in the 2026 World Cup qualifiers in Uyo, Fisayo Dele-Bashiru’s strike helped the Nigerian side earn a 1-1 draw.

By James Agberebi



