2026 WCQ:Chelle Thumbs Up ‘Tough’ Super Eagles’ Win Over Rwanda, Provides Injury Update On Osimhen

Super Eagles head coach Eric Chelle has hailed his team’s performance in the victory over the Amavubi of Rwanda,reports Completesports.com.

Nigeria defeated Adel Amrouche’s side 1-0 in their 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifying matchday seven encounter at the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium, Uyo on Saturday night.

Substitute Tolu Arokodare fired home the winning goal in the second half.

Tough Win At Home

“I’m happy with the three points, and also the way we played especially in the first half. We dominated the game, and had 70 percent possession,” Chelle said during his interaction with the media after the game.

“I noticed the Rwandans were tired after defending so hard in the first half, and we decided to change things in the second half.

“It worked out well for us, and we scored the winning goal. We go home with a good win after a good performance.”

Chelle’s On Osimhen’s Injury

Forward Victor Osimhen sustained an injury in the first half, and was replaced by Panathinaikos new signing Cyriel Dessers.

Chelle provided an update on Osimhen ahead of the Super Eagles next game against Bafana Bafana Bafana of South Africa.

“I can’t say much about Victor for now. He has pain in his ankle, we will see when he wake up tomorrow morning,” added Chelle.

“I have to also discuss with the physios to see whether he will be available for the game.”

Tactics Vs Rwanda

The Super Eagles struggled to break down the Amavubi in the first half which forced Chelle to adjust his tactics after the break.

Chelle defended his decision to start with a diamond (4-4-2) formation.

“That’s my philosophy, my game plan for the game. We created a lot chances especially after our goal but it is normal in football,” he stated.

“Sometimes, you created 10 chances and score only one. The most important thing is to win the game. I will be happy if we go to South Africa and also win 1-0.”

By Adeboye Amosu in Uyo



