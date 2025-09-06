2026 WCQ: How Brilliant Super Eagles Players Rated In Hard-fought Win Vs Rwanda

The Super Eagles got their 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifying campaign back on track thanks toba hard-fought win against Rwanda.

Wolverhampton Wanderers new signing Tolu Arokodare was the hero as his second half goal secured the three points in Uyo.

Following the win, Completesports.com’s rated the performance of the Super Eagles against the Rwandans.

Stanley Nwabali

Didn’t have too much to do but dealt well with some of the threats that came his way (6)

Ola Aina

Had a hand in the goal as it was his shot off a rebound that found Tolu Arokodare who bundled the ball home. Was also impressive in his defensive duties. Was later replaced late in the game (7)

Benjamin Frederick

Despite making his competitive debut, young defender Benjamin Frederick was solid all through the contest. Was never under pressure as he showed composure and maturity (7)

Calvin Bassey

Was solid in the central defence as he exhibited experience and leadership especially playing with a young partner in Frederick. (7)

Bruno Onyemaechi

Provided the cross which contributed to the goal thanks to his brilliant overlapping run. However, he needs to do better with his long range crosses (7)

Frank Onyeka

Returned to the starting line-up but didn’t really do much and was replaced at halftime due to tactical reasons. (6)

Alex Iwobi

Went close with a brilliant long range strike which the keeper tipped over the bar. Also put in a decent shift as the Super Eagles saw out the game

(7)

Wilfred Ndidi

Was very impressive throughout the encounter with his industry, drive and experience in midfield. (7)

Ademola Lookman

Went close with two good opportunities but was denied by the opposition keeper. Overall, it was not his best performance and was later replaced.

(6)

Moses Simon

Almost doubled the Super Eagles’ lead but saw his strike stopped with the outstretched leg of the Rwanda keeper. Was a threat anytime he drove at the Rwandans backline. (7)

Victor Osimhen

Had the ball in the back of the net but was ruled offside. Was unlucky to leave the pitch early due to injury (6)

Substitutes

Tolu Arokodare

Came in before the start of the second half and got the much-needed goal.

Aside from the goal he was a handful for the Rwandan defence due to his brilliant holdup play. (8)

Cyriel Dessers

Replaced the injured Osimhen and was full of energy and threat up front. Had to be replaced late in the game as the Super Eagles looked to close out the game. (6)

Fisayo Dele-Bashiru

Came in with 15 minutes left to play and helped to see out the contest. Had a chance to make it 2-0 but blasted his effort over the bar. (6)

William Troost-Ekong

Was brought on very late in the encounter to help use his experience see out the game which he did very well. (6)

Bright Osayi-Samuel

Was another late substitute who was brought on to help see the game over the line and did not disappoint. (6)

By James Agberebi



