NPFL:3SC, Ikorodu City Share Spoils In South West Derby; Rangers Win First Game

Shooting Stars and Ikorodu City battled to a 1-1 draw in their South West derby clash at the Lekan Salami Stadium, Adamasinga, Ibadan on Sunday.

Sodiq Ibrahim gave Shooting Stars the lead after 10 minutes, while Shola Adelani equalised for Ikorodu City on the dot of 45 minutes.

Shooting Stars are winless after three games this season.

Former champions Rangers recorded their first win of the season, edging past Plateau United 2-0 at home.

Chidozie Iwundu, and Chidiebere Nwobodo got the goals for the Flying Antelopes.

Holders Remo Stars moved to the top of the log courtesy of a 1-0 win over Warri Wolves.

Remo Stars got their goal through Samson Olasupo 13 minutes from time.

Read Also:NPFL: It’s Three Points Or Nothing –Onyema Speaks Ahead Enyimba Vs Nasarawa United

At the Abubakar Tafawa Balewa Stadium, Bauchi, Wikki Tourists maintained their unbeaten start to the season with a 1-0 win over Abia Warriors.

Jonathan Mairiga’s 77th minute goal separated both teams on the night.

Nine-time champions Enyimba were held to a 0-0 draw by Nasarawa United in Aba, while the game between El-kanemi Warriors and Rivers United also ended in a barren draw.

Barau FC and Bendel Insurance battled to a 1-1 draw at the Sani Abacha Stadium.

Alex Oweilayefa opened scoring for Insurance in the seventh minute, while Yahaya Ibrahim equalised for the hosts on the stroke of half-time.

FULL RESULTS

Remo Stars FC 1-0 Warri Wolves FC

Rangers Int’l FC 2-0 Plateau United FC

Wikki Tourists FC 1-0 Abia Warriors FC

Niger Tornadoes 1-0 Bayelsa United FC

Enyimba FC 0-0 Nasarawa United FC

El Kanemi Warriors 0-0 Rivers United

Shooting Stars SC 1-1 Ikorodu City FC

Katsina United FC 1-0 Kano Pillars FC

Kwara United FC 2-0 Kun Khalifat

Barau 1-1 Bendel Insurance



