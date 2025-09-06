NPFL: It’s Three Points Or Nothing –Onyema Speaks Ahead Enyimba Vs Nasarawa United

Enyimba defender Emeka Onyema has expressed confidence that the team will overcome Nasarawa United in Sunday’s Nigeria Professional Football League in Aba.



The People’s Elephant are unbeaten in the league this ongoing season, winning one and drawing one.



Onyema, who was a former player of Nasarawa United, in a chat with the club’s website, stated that the spirit is high and the team is determined to pick the maximum points.

“Nasarawa is my former club and I know them very well, but I’m optimistic Enyimba will continue our good form on Sunday.



“The camp is bubbling with high spirit – both old and new players are determined to achieve a glorious season.



“Although I won’t be in the squad for the game, my spirit is with them. I want my teammates to get the maximum points and help settle the spirit of my late father, who went to be with his Creator recently.”



