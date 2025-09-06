Chelle Defends Lookman’s Invitation For Rwanda, South Africa Games

Super Eagles head coach Eric Chelle has defended Ademola Lookman’s invitation for his side’s 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers against Rwanda, and South Africa, reports Completesports.com.

Lookman is yet to play a competitive game this season following his transfer tussle with Serie A club Atalanta.

The winger was however included in Nigeria’s squad for the clash with the Amavubi, and Bafana Bafana despite his inactivity at club level.

Chelle said it’s impossible for him to leave the current Africa’s best player out of his squad for the crucial games.

Chelle Applauds Top Player Lookman

”I can’t imagine doing a list without this guy (Lookman). He is currently the best player in Africa, and I have believe in him, ” Chelle told a press conference in Uyo.

“I’m in charge, and have the responsibility of inviting players to the team.

“It is my job to decide if he can play five, 10 minutes, 60 minutes, that’s my job. I will decide.

“After the last training session, I will make my decision.”

By Adeboye Amosu in Uyo



