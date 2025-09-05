2026 WCQ: Chelle Warns Super Eagles Must Not Underrate ‘Good Team’ Rwanda

Super Eagles head coach Eric Chelle says his team is fully focused on Saturday’s clash with the Amavubi of Rwanda, reports Completesports.com.

The West Africans will look to secure their second win in the qualifiers when they take on Adel Amrouche’s side at the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium, Uyo.

Chelle Speaks On Task Ahead

“Rwanda is a good team with a good coach. We can’t underrate them. We have our plan on how to stop t them,” Chelle told a press conference on Friday.

“I want my players to focus only on this game, and not the next game against South Africa. We must also not think about the World Cup at the moment.

“The focus for us is to take it one game at a time, and not overthink things.”

Super Eagles Struggles

The Super Eagles have managed to score seven goals in six outings in the qualifiers despite the quality of strikers in the team.

Chelle said his team will go all out to score early against the Amavubi.

“Football is like that, sometimes you will do your best, and the ball will not go in. We have seen a lot of games this week where similar things happen,” added the Malian.

“What I can only tell my players is to play with intensity. We want to take control of the game from the first minute.

“The most important thing is what we do in the opening five, 10, 15 minutes. We also must be in the right state of mind to active our objective.”

Good Preparation

The Super Eagles opened camp for the game on Tuesday.

Chelle expressed satisfaction with his team’s preparation for the crucial clash.

“The preparation has been good. All the players here are good enough to play on start. We have one more training session, and will decide after that the players that will start,” he stated.

By Adeboye Amosu in Uyo



