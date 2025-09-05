EXCLUSIVE: Jo Bonfrere Sounds Alarm On Super Eagles’ 2026 World Cup Hopes

Bonfrere Warns Nigeria Faces ‘Talent, Economy And Pride’ Decline If Super Eagles Miss 2026 World Cup

Bonfrere Jo, a former Super Eagles Head Coach, has exclusively told Completesports.com that Nigeria risks “talent, economic, and pride” decline should the Super Eagles miss out on qualification for the 2026 FIFA World Cup finals in Mexico, the USA and Canada.

The 79-year-old Dutch manager helped Nigeria win the 1996 Olympic Games Men’s Football gold medal, the first ever by an African nation.

Bonfrere Reflects On Nigeria’s Past Glory

On Friday, 5 September 2025, Bonfrere Jo — who also guided the Super Eagles to a silver medal at the 2000 AFCON jointly hosted by Nigeria and Ghana — spoke to Completesports.com from his base in the Netherlands ahead of Nigeria’s crucial World Cup qualifier against Rwanda’s Amavubi at the Godswill Akpabio Stadium, Uyo.

He expressed sadness that Nigeria is struggling to qualify for the tournament despite boasting a plethora of high-profile players at top European clubs.

He lamented that it would be a “waste of talents and global football pride, as well as an economic loss” if Nigeria fails to qualify for the 2026 finals.

‘The World Once Looked To Nigeria’ – Bonfrere

“When we won the Olympics (men’s football gold medal) in 1996, the world football necks turned to Nigeria,” Bonfrere recalled.

“Nigeria was seen from the prism of a nation with a pool of footballing talents that potentially could lead global football.

“But what has led to this struggle to qualify for the World Cup is worrisome because the country is blessed with many talents doing well in Europe and around the world.”

Super Eagles’ Current Qualification Struggles

Bonfrere was Clemens Westerhof’s assistant when Nigeria won the 1994 AFCON in Tunisia and when the Eagles qualified for their first FIFA World Cup finals in the USA, reaching the Round of 16 before losing 2-1 to Roberto Baggio’s Italy.

Now, Nigeria sits 4th in Group C of the 2026 qualifiers, behind leaders South Africa (13 points), Rwanda, and Benin Republic (8 points). The Super Eagles face Rwanda in a “must-win” Matchday 7 clash in Uyo on Saturday, 6 September 2025.

A win in the remaining qualifiers against Rwanda, South Africa, Lesotho, and Benin Republic could boost Nigeria’s chances of making it to the World Cup.

Poor Selection And Tactics To Blame – Bonfrere

“But do Super Eagles have to struggle even against ‘small’ teams? Why are they struggling in their group and facing the risk of missing the World Cup?” Bonfrere asked.

“You have Nigerian players in big clubs in Europe and around the world. It’s bad selection. You have to get proper player invitations, then pick the best for a game. You must also give them the right tactics in every match.”

Missing 2026 Would Cost Nigeria Dearly – Bonfrere Jo

“Super Eagles must win games, yes, they must win against Rwanda and other games to be at the World Cup,” Bonfrere insisted.

“Nigeria will lose talents, they will lose economy and pride if the Super Eagles don’t go to the World Cup in 2026.

“That will mean Nigeria missed the 2022 World Cup and not going again in 2026 will cost the Super Eagles a lot in terms of talents, economy, and pride.

“It’s important they win all remaining games to go to the World Cup,” he said.

By Sab Osuji



