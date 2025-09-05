2026 WCQ: Bafana Bafana Thrash Lesotho 3-0 To Pile More Pressure On Super Eagles

Bafana Bafana of South Africa gave their hopes qualifying for the 2026 FIFA World Cup a huge boost after thrashing Lesotho 3-0 in Friday’s Group C clash in Bloemfontein.

The win means Bafana Bafana are now on 16 points and also temporarily nine points ahead of Nigeria’s Super Eagles.

The Super Eagles can cut the lead to six points if they beat Rwanda tomorrow (Friday) in Uyo.

Bafana took the lead after 15 minutes when Nkota got at the end of a well-taken cross from Aubrey Modiba in the box to beat Lesotho goalkeeper Sekhoane Moerane.

Shortly before the break, Lesotho were forced into a change when Jane Thabantso was replaced by Katlego Makateng and this meant Notsi had to rearrange his midfield.

This match was put beyond doubt in the 63rd minute when Foster was on hand to tap home after Moerane failed to handle Modiba’s effort, a thunderous shot.

Appollis joined the scoring party when he showed composure in the box to beat Moerane after the Lesotho defence was caught napping.

In the group’s other fixture Benin Republic edged out Zimbabwe 1-0 to go second on 11 points.



