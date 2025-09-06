2026 WCQ: We Can Confirm Our Qualification By Beating Nigeria –Bafana Coach, Broos

South Africa coach Hugo Broos has said Bafana Bafana can seal qualification for next year’s FIFA World Cup if they beat Nigeria’s Super Eagles.

Bafana Bafana boosted their chances of qualifying for the World Cup with a comfortable 3-0 win against Lesotho on Friday.

The win took their points tally to 16, which means they are now nine points clear of the Super Eagles, who will take on Rwanda today (Saturday) in Uyo.

In the group’s other fixture also played on Friday Benin Republic edged out Zimbabwe 1-0 to occupy second place on 11 points.

As it stands, Bafana Bafana could confirm qualification fir next year’s tournament with a victory against the Super Eagles.

Also, they will need need both Rwanda, and Benin to drop points.

Speaking after the win against Lesotho, Broos said everything is in their hands now to finish the job.

“We won against Lesotho today (Friday). And now we will see next week against Nigeria,” Broos said.

“If God is with us, then we can maybe qualify for the World Cup by next Tuesday, and that stays as the target for us.

“We are in a good situation, we have everything in our own hands, so it’s up to us to now finish it.”

By James Agberebi




