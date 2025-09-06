Amrouche: We Want To Play Good Football, Beat Super Eagles

Rwanda head coach Adel Amrouche has revealed his team’s objective ahead of the curial 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier against the Super Eagles of Nigeria, reports Completesports.com.

The Amavubi are in Nigeria for a matchday seven encounter billed for Saturday (today) at the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium, Uyo.

The East Africans are looking to qualify for the World Cup for the first time.

Rwanda occupy third position in Group C with eight points from six games.

Amrouche’s Mission Vs Super Eagles

Amrouche believed his side have the quality to beat their hosts.

“Football is not war. Rwandans love football, the Amahoro Stadium was filled to capacity the last time we played against Nigeria. They defeated us, and the fans went home without any problem,” Amrouche told reporters ahead of the game.

” We are here to give the fans good football, I hope they will come out in large numbers to watch the game. We also to win the game.”

Approach For The Big Game

The Amavubi are noted for their strong defensive discipline, Amrouche however said his team will adopt a positive approach.

“We are here with a positive approach. We know what we have to do, which is to win. We are not here just to be nice, this is a game we can’t afford to lose.

“We respect the Super Eagles, but they must respect us too. We are not a small team, we have a strong mentality.

“Rwanda is not as big as Nigeria but we have a strong mentality.

By Adeboye Amosu in Uyo



