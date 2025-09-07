NPFL: Finidi Hails Rivers United’s Defence After Gritty Draw At El-Kanemi

Finidi George, Technical Adviser of Rivers United, has described his side’s goalless draw with El-Kanemi Warriors in Sunday’s NPFL matchday three fixture at the El-Kanemi Warriors Stadium, Maiduguri, as a fair result, Completesports.com reports.

Rivers United Maintain Unbeaten Start

Finidi’s men stood firm in the second half of the pulsating encounter to secure a valuable point in the gritty contest, thereby extending their unbeaten run in the 2025/2026 Nigeria Premier Football League campaign to three games.

Rivers United have now accumulated five points from three matches, with one win and two draws.

“Overall, I think we’re quite happy with the result,” said Finidi, a former Super Eagles winger and later Head Coach.

“The first half was 50-50. But in the second half, especially in the last 25 minutes, they tried to push us back. We had to defend and look for opportunities to counter.

“But as much as we tried, they were quicker to the ball and piled on the pressure. Overall, I think we’re quite happy to have secured a point in the end.”

Finidi Praises Pride of Rivers For Solid Defence

Finidi, who previously won the NPFL title with Enyimba during a two-season spell with the People’s Elephant, was full of praise for his defenders after the draw in Maiduguri.

‘Finito’, as he is fondly called, lauded the backline for holding their ground against the Warriors’ relentless attacks, particularly in the second half.

“I must tell you this is a very difficult place to come and get a point,” the 54-year-old gaffer said.

“But today, I think my team defended very well, especially in the last 25 minutes of the game when we tried to go on the counter. We got close but couldn’t quite make it happen.

“In the first half it was 50-50. I think we controlled the game, pushed forward, and looked for a goal, but it didn’t come.”

Up Next For Finidi’s Team

Rivers United host Shooting Stars Sports Club (3SC) at the Adokiye Amiesimaka Sports Complex, Omagwa, near Port Harcourt, in a matchday four fixture on Sunday, 14 September, 2025.

El-Kanemi Warriors, meanwhile, will travel to Owerri to face league newcomers Kun Khalifat in their own matchday four clash.

By Sab Osuji



