NPFL: Rivers United Ready For Title Fight — Finidi

Rivers United head coach Finidi George has declared his team’s readiness to contest for the title once again this season, reports Completesports.com.

The Port Harcourt side lost out to Remo Stars last season after a fierce fight.

Finidi’s side opened their 2025/26 campaign with a 1-1 draw against the holders at the Moshood Abiola Sports Arena, Abeokuta last Friday.

Rivers United will be up against Kwara United in a matchday two encounter at the Adokiye Amiesimaka Stadium, Port Harcourt on Sunday.

Finidi declared that his team will push hard for the title after the disappointment of last season.

“It’s good that the fixture is coming strong, with tough teams because if there are mistakes we will know how to correct them,” Finidi told Rivers United’s media.

“We are not scared of any team this season, we will play our best football, and hopefully we will get the result we deserve.”

By Adeboye Amosu



