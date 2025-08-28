Close Menu
    Dessers: Rangers Remain A Fantastic Club

    Cyriel Dessers

    Super Eagles striker Cyriel Dessers has described Rangers as a fantastic club.

    The Nigerian international has been heavily linked with a move to Greek club Panathinaikos this summer.

    In a chat with Belgian newspaper Het Nieuwsblad, Dessers stated that Rangers are one of the best clubs in Europe.

    Read Also:NPFL: Rivers United Ready For Title Fight — Finidi

    “It hasn’t been the easiest week, because these were the matches I’ve really been looking forward to.

    “I really hope I can be there. If only because I’ve asked for so many tickets for family and friends.

    “I mostly cursed those first twenty minutes. You go into that match optimistic and with good spirits, hoping to get into a good position for the second leg, but then you make things so difficult for yourself, and yet Club Brugge didn’t even have to do anything crazy.”


