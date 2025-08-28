Wolves Interested In Super Eagles Striker

Premier League club Wolverhampton Wanderers are in talks to sign Genk striker Tolu Arokodare, reports Completesports.com.

According to Belgian news outlet, HLN, Wolves are ready to pay €25m for the Nigeria international.

Arokodare is expected to leave Belgian Pro League side, Genk before the end of the summer transfer window.

The 24-year-old has also been linked with Serie A clubs AC Milan, and Napoli.

The forward was top scorer in Belgium last season with 21 goals.

Wolves want him to replace Jørgen Strand-Larsen, who is expected to complete a move to Newcastle United in the coming days.

Arokodare has been left out Genk’s squad for Thursday’s UEFA Europa Conference League encounter against Lezh Poznan to avoid any risks.

By Adeboye Amosu



