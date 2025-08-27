UCLQ: Onyedika Bags Assist, Dessers Benched As Club Brugge Thrash Rangers To Reach Group Stage

Raphael Onyedika had an assist as Club Brugge thrashed Rangers 6-0 in their UEFA Champions League second leg playoff encounter on Wednesday.

The Belgian giants won the tie 9-1 on aggregate and have now qualified for the group stage of this season’s competition.

It is good news for the coaching crew of the Super Eagles, as Cyriel Dessers returned to the Rangers squad and was an unused substitute after recovering from injury.

Also, on the bench for Club Brugge was Kaye Furo, the 18-year-old son of former Super Eagles defender Furo Iyenemi.

Onyedika provided the assist for Club Brugges’ fourth goal scored in the 45th minute.

In another second leg playoff fixture, Nigerian winger Philip Otele was in action for Basel who lost 2-0 awwy to FC Copenhagen.

Otele and his Basel teammates crashed out on a 3-1 aggregate scoreline.



