Amorim Apologises To Man United Fans After Shock Defeat To Grimsby Town

Ruben Amorim has apologised to Manchester United fans after Wednesday’s shock defeat to League Two (fourth division) side Grimsby Town in the second round of the Carabao Cup.

United lost to Grimsby 12-11 on penalties after the match ended 2-2.

The Red Devils were 2-0 down by 30 minutes before Bryan Mbeumo pulled a goal back and Harry Maguire leveled things up late in the game.

In the shootout, Matheus Cunha missed the opportunity to win the match on the final kick of the regular five penalties, followed by every subsequent player converting their chances before Mbeumo hit the bar as United were knocked out of the tournament.

After defeat to Arsenal and a draw against Fulham in the new English Premier League season, the stunning loss to Grimsby has raised fresh questions over Amorim’s future at the club as he struggles to turnaround things.

“I think this is a little bit the limit. I think something has to change,” Amorim said after defeat to Grimsby.

“I think the team and the players spoke really loud today, so that’s it. [Tonight] I think the best team won, the only team that was on the pitch.

“I think the players spoke really loudly about what they want today.”

“I just want to apologise to our fans.”

“Something has to change and you’re not going to change 22 players again.”

“I think it’s really clear what they spoke, so let’s move on from this day. I think it was clear for everybody what happened today.

“The way we start the game without any intensity, we were completely lost.”



