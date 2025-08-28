Wolves Pull Out Christantus Uche Deal

Wolverhampton Wanderers have pulled out of the move to sign Getafe midfielder Christantus Uche, reports Completesports.com.

The Premier League club reportedly offered €20m for the Nigeria international.

According to transfer expert, Ben Jacobs, Wolves have decided to explore other options following complications on player side.

“Christantus Uche’s move to Wolves is off as it stands,”Jacobs wrote on his X account.

“Wolves have decided to move on to other targets having put an internal deadline on finalising the move.

“Complications on the player side delayed the deal and Wolves have decided to explore other options.”

The 22-year-old has registered one goal and an assist in two league games for Getafe this season.

Uche ﻿joined the Azulones from Ceuta last summer.

By Adeboye Amosu



