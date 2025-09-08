Iheanacho Backed To Shine For Celtic

Former Celtic defender Charles Mulgrew has backed Kelechi Iheanacho to become an important player for Celtic.

Iheanacho moved to Celtic Park on a free transfer last week.

The Nigeria international’s contract was terminated by LaLiga club Sevilla after just one season in Spain.

There are fears the forward is past his sell-by date following his struggles at Sevilla last season

Mulgrew Thumbs Up New Signing

“Because Iheanacho never came in on deadline day, and then he comes in the next day – a striker was needed, and then he comes in,” Mulgrew was quoted by Record Sport.

“So now he’s in the door, and people then look at when he played last, what shape is he is in.

“There are a couple of pictures of him circulating on social media, but he’ll be judged on the pitch, that’s what happens.’

Iheanacho Labelled Great Asset

Mulgrew believed the striker still have motivation to play at the highest level.

“I’m sure he’ll want to play. He’s still in his 20s, he’ll be aiming to come here and give everything he’s got because he realises what it is to play here and realises the size of this club, and he’ll get an opportunity to bounce back,”Mulgrew added.

“On paper, it looks like a great signing. When he gets fit and gets back up to match speed, I don’t know how long it’ll take, but you’d imagine he can be a great asset.

“Brendan Rodgers has worked with him closely, so he knows what type of player he is, knows what type of professional he is.”

By Adeboye Amosu



