NPFL: Mangut Proud As Nasarawa United Earn Valuable Point At Enyimba

Nasarawa United Head Coach, Mbwas Mangut, has expressed delight after his side secured a hard-fought 1-1 draw away to Enyimba in Aba during Sunday’s 2025/26 NPFL Matchday Three fixture, Completesports.com reports.

The former Plateau United boss revealed that the result did not come as a surprise, insisting he knew Enyimba would be under pressure and urged his players to remain calm and calculated throughout the encounter.

Mangut Explains Why Enyimba Felt The Pressure

“Before we came here, I told my players to be relaxed. I reminded them that Enyimba would be under more pressure, not us, because they were at home and needed maximum points,” Mangut explained.

“Our game plan worked, and at the end of the day, we shared the spoils.”

Balanced Contest Between Enyimba And Nasarawa

Mangut, who previously served as Rangers’ assistant coach during Abdul Maikaba’s reign, described the encounter as a match of equal chances for both sides.

“It was a game where both teams gave a good account of themselves,” he continued.

“Both sides created scoring opportunities. We were lucky to contain a very strong team like Enyimba. We also had chances but could not convert them.

“Still, this result is massive for us. Every point is important, especially against a side like Enyimba who have twice won the CAF Champions League.”

Mangut Targets Improvement Ahead Of Wikki Tourists Clash

The Solid Miners’ boss added that his team is gradually improving and will aim to build on the positive result.

“We keep improving in each game, and I’m happy about that. We will return home and consolidate on today’s performance when we face Wikki Tourists FC in our next match,” a visibly delighted Mangut concluded.

By Sab Osuji



