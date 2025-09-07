2026 WCQ: Arsenal’s Merino Bags Hat-trick As Spain Thrash Turkey 6-0

Arsenal midfielder Mikel Merino scored a superb hat-trick to help Spain defeat Turkey 6-0 in their World Cup qualifier on Sunday.

Merino netted his first of the night on 22 minutes before finishing a fine team move just before half-time to double his personal tally.

He then rounded off his hat-trick in superb fashion, curling home from range to make it 5-0 on the night. Ferran Torres and Pedri scored the other goals in the dominant victory for the reigning European champions.

Martin Zubimendi also started the contest, playing 71 minutes before being replaced by Rodri while David Raya was an unused substitute.

The result leaves Spain top of Group E on six points, with Merino having scored four of his nation’s nine goals in the group so far.

Elsewhere, Leandro Trossard started Belgium’s comfortable victory over Kazakhstan.

Trossard played 63 minutes before being replaced by Malick Fofana. Kevin De Bruyne and Jeremy Doku scored twice, with Nicolas Raskin and Thomas Meunier also netting to give Rudi Garcia’s side all three points in Brussels.

Belgium are now second in Group J, one point behind North Macedonia with a game in hand.

Jurrien Timber was a second half substitute in the Netherlands’ 3-2 away win over Lithuania.

Memphis Depay and Jurrien’s brother, Quinten, put the Dutch into a 2-0 lead before the hosts fought back through Gvidas Gineitis and Edvinas Girdvainis.

Timber was introduced on 62 minutes, and one minute later, the Netherlands had their winner through Depay.

The victory keeps the Netherlands top of Group G, level on points with Poland.



