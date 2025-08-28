NPFL: Mangut Rues Nasarawa United’s Loss To Niger Tornadoes

Nasarawa United head coach Mbwas Mangut has expressed disappointment with his side’s defeat to Niger Tornadoes, reports Completesports.com.

The Lafia club were defeated 1-0 by Niger Tornadoes in their matchday one encounter in Ilorin on Wednesday.

Terdoo Shimagande scored the decisive goal six minutes before the half hour mark.

What Went Wrong Against Tornadoes

Mangut said his side paid for their careless error in the game.

“We actually started this game very well, however, we conceded the goal so carelessly,” Mangut told the club’s media.

“We tried to change the rhythm and momentum of the game after that, by introducing some fresh legs in the second half, and we created a lot of chances, but this is football, anything can happen.

“Going forward, the league just started, and it’s a marathon race.”

Mangut Shifts Focus To Next Game

The Solid Miners will take on Abia Warriors in their next league game at the at Lafia City Stadium on Sunday.

Mangut said they will fight hard to win the game.

“Every club is very conscious of his performance, especially at home,” he added.

“We will return home, review the challenges to effect our mistakes in order to win our next game of the campaign.”

By Adeboye Amosu



