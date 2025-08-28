Bafana Bafana Coach Announces Final Squad For Super Eagles Clash

Bafana Bafana of South Africa head coach Hugo Broos has unveiled his final squad for the Group C 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers against Lesotho and Super Eagles of Nigeria.

Broos made the announcement as his team prepares for the two crucial fixtures at the Free State Stadium in Bloemfontein.

The first match sees Broos and his team facing Lesotho on 5 September. Lesotho have chosen the Free State Stadium as their temporary home ground.

Just four days later, on 9 September, they will host the Super Eagles, who have been disappointing in the qualifiers.

Also Read: EXCLUSIVE: Lookman Deserves Respect From Atalanta; Boniface Would Have Been Perfect Fit In Serie A –Simy Nwankwo

Bafana Bafana are at the top of Group C on 13 points from six matches.

With a five-point cushion over second-placed Rwanda and a significant gap over third-placed Benin, Bafana Bafana now find themselves in a strong position heading into these decisive matches.

Remarkably, the Super Eagles are in a disappointing fourth place with only seven points in the group.

Before facing Bafana Bafana, the Super Eagles will host Rwanda on September 6 in Uyo.

In the reverse fixture in Kigali, a Victor Osimhen brace secured a 2-0 win for the Eagles.

Also, in the first meeting with South Africa in Uyo, a Fisayo Dele-Bashiru second half equaliser forced a 1-1 draw.

Meanwhile, the Super Eagles could be without first choice goalkeeper Stanley Nwabali for the fixtures against Rwanda and the Bafana Bafana due to injury.

Nwabali got injured in a league game for Chippa United and had to be stretched off.



By James Agberebi



