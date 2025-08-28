Eguavoen: I Can’t Question Nduka’s Decision To Join Iraqi League

Former Nigerian international Austine Eguavoen has disclosed that he can’t question former Remo Stars captain Junior Nduka’s decision to join the Iraqi League.



Nduka was part of the Remo Stars squad that won the Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) title last season and also the Home Eagles that recently crashed out from the CHAN tournament.



Reacting to his transfer, Eguavoen stated that a lot may have contributed to Nduka’s decision to move to Iraq.



“First of all, I want to say congratulations to the boy; he is a very good player, no doubt about that,” the Super Eagles Technical Director told Brila FM.

“I also know that the owner of Remo Stars will not stop any of his players from seeking new opportunities, so this was all down to the player himself. Honestly speaking, I think because of the club playing in the CAF Champions League, it would have been another market for him to showcase his talent, but who knows tomorrow? Nobody knows.



“His moving to Iraq is so obvious that the money will be financially satisfactory; the money he will be paid in the country will be more than what he was seeing in Remo Stars.



“Life after football is very important. Again, you can’t compare the Iraqi league to our CAF Champions League, but from there, he could end up playing in Saudi Arabia; no one can tell.



“We wish him well; hopefully we will see him back in the national team as fast as possible, but not when he is playing in Iraq,” the 60-year-old concluded.







