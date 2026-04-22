NNL: Ranchers Bees, Jigawa Golden Stars Set For Final Showdown In NPFL Promotion Race

Ranchers Bees and Jigawa Golden Stars are set for a decisive showdown as they chase the final promotion slot in the Nigeria National League (NNL) on Wednesday (today).

Three teams—Doma United, Inter Lagos, and Sporting Lagos have already secured their places in the Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) from the other conferences, leaving one ticket up for grabs.

Ranchers Bees currently lead Conference D with 20 points and will travel to face Gombe United at the Pantami Stadium.

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A draw will be enough for them to clinch promotion, while Gombe United must secure all three points to avoid relegation.

Jigawa Golden Stars, who sit third on the table with 18 points, also remain in contention.

They need a victory against Kebbi United, another side battling to beat the drop away from home to keep their promotion hopes alive.



