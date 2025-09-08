Nnadozie Wins Player Of The Match In Brighton Debut

Super Falcons first choice goalkeeper Chiamaka Nnadozie was named Player of the Match, in her debut match for Brighton on Sunday.

Brighton announced Nnadozie as the best player in a statement on their X handle on Monday.

“First appearance, first @British_Airways Player of the Match award! Congrats, Chiamaka! ✨.”

Nnadozie, who joined Brighton fron French club Paris FC in the summer, made her debut as Brighton and Aston Villa played goalless in the English women’s topflight at the weekend.

She finished ahead of three other teammates, Madison Haley, Rachel McLaughlan and Jelena Cankoviv to clinch the award.

The WAFCON title winner polled 83 percent, McLaughlan got eight percent, Haley with five percent while Cankoviv had four percent.

Nnadozie won the Best Goalkeeper award after helping the Super Falcons clinch a record-extending 10th WAFCON Title in Morocco.

By James Agberebi



